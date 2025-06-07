Who will be next BJP national president? All eyes on these three heavyweights

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to shift focus to organisational matters, particularly the appointment of its next national president. While the party has made no official announcement yet, sources suggest that internal deliberations are underway and a formal process could begin as early as mid-June. Bharatiya Janata Party may begin the formal process to select new party president by mid-June. (ANI)

According to sources cited by Live Hindustan, the BJP has completed organisational elections in most states, which are a necessary precondition under the party constitution before electing the next national president.

The recent announcement of 70 district presidents in Uttar Pradesh has further fuelled speculation that the central leadership may soon decide on the BJP chief post. However, the process is said to have been briefly delayed in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir on April 22.

Party sources reportedly indicate that before the national-level appointment, the BJP may first finalise new state unit presidents in key states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

State-level rejig first

In Uttar Pradesh, where caste equations are pivotal, a Brahmin face was reportedly being considered earlier. However, a growing demand for an OBC leader has emerged within sections of the party, reported Live Hindustan.

This shift could reflect the BJP’s broader attempt to consolidate its OBC support base, particularly after recent electoral trends.

In Madhya Pradesh, the current leadership structure has an OBC Chief Minister and a Brahmin state president – a balance that has so far worked for the party. However, sources suggest the party is now considering appointing a tribal leader as the state chief, given the relatively low tribal representation in the current state and national leadership.

In Uttarakhand, a Brahmin leader is said to be the frontrunner for the state president’s post, although no official confirmation has been made.

Even as the state-level equations are being finalised, names of potential contenders for the national president’s post have started doing the rounds in party circles.

Top 3 contenders in the BJP national chief race

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a key OBC leader from Odisha, known for his organisational acumen and proximity to the central leadership is one of the key bigwigs in the race for the party's president post.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emerged as another top contender. A former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and now a union minister, is seen as a mass leader with grassroots experience.

Manohar Lal Khattar, who recently transitioned from his role as Haryana chief minister to the union cabinet, could represent continuity and administrative experience; hence, he is said to be one of the big three names the BJP may choose from.

According to sources, the party’s final choice is likely to factor in organisational experience, regional representation, and caste balance.

Nadda’s term nearing end

The current national president, JP Nadda, has held the post since January 2020. His term was extended to steer the party through the 2024 general elections. With that mandate now fulfilled, leadership transition discussions have gained momentum.

A central election committee is expected to be constituted to oversee the election process, which will include nomination filing, scrutiny, and, if necessary, voting.

As of now, it is unclear whether Nadda will seek a second full term or the party will opt for a fresh face.

Opposition maintains a close watch

Opposition parties, including the Congress and AAP, are said to be following the developments closely. The new chief will be instrumental in framing electoral narratives ahead of crucial state elections in 2026 and the next Lok Sabha polls in 2029.