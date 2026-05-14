‘Who will cook at home': Why Delhi bus gang rape survivor refused to get admitted to hospital

The Delhi bus gang rape case that occurred early this week has revived the horrifying memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case that shook the entire country. On Monday night, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving bus by the driver and the conductor of the vehicle in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh area.

The 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men on a moving bus on Monday night. (Photo for representation)(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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As more shocking details of the case emerge, it is also being reported the the woman refused to get admitted to the hospital despite sustaining serious injuries as she said there was nobody to cook for her children at home.

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The woman works at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives with her family in Pitampura, was returning home after work when the incident took place near the B-block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar area, HT earlier reported.

She had travelled part of the route in an e-rickshaw before continuing on foot. She found the bus parked nearby and the bus conductor near it and she asked him the time, police said. The man then gestured towards her to come closer after which he pulled her inside the bus.

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{{^usCountry}} The two men took turns to sexually assault her in the moving bus for nearly two hours for as the bus travelled for several kilometers towards Nangloi. The accused then abandoned her near the Nangloi Metro station. ‘Who will cook at home’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two men took turns to sexually assault her in the moving bus for nearly two hours for as the bus travelled for several kilometers towards Nangloi. The accused then abandoned her near the Nangloi Metro station. ‘Who will cook at home’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police reached the spot after the woman contacted the cops. She was taken for medical examination at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and a first information report (FIR) under charges of gang rape and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 was registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police reached the spot after the woman contacted the cops. She was taken for medical examination at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and a first information report (FIR) under charges of gang rape and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 was registered. {{/usCountry}}

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Given the seriousness of her injuries, the doctors at the hospital advised her to get admitted. However, she refused saying that if she gets admitted, who will cook for her children at home. The woman said her husband suffers from Tuberculosis and is confined to home. She also has three daughters, aged 8, 6 and 4, according to Live Hindustan.

Accused arrested, bus seized

A police officer said the bus had curtains covering the windows, making it difficult for outsiders to see inside.

The two accused, identified as driver Umesh and conductor Ramendra, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Investigators have seized the Bihar-registered sleeper bus and are examining CCTV footage along its route.

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