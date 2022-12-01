Why doesn't Rahul Gandhi utter prayers in temples: Madhya Pradesh minister

Rahul Gandhi's back-to-back temple visits in Madhya Pradesh have become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress since the beginning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. And now after Rahul Gandhi visited the Omkatreshwar temple and the Mahakaleshwar temples, Madhya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur said everyone is welcome in temples but it should not become a medium for political gains.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's religious knowledge, the minister, as quoted by news agency PTI, said, "You should at least recite some prayer to the deity. It has been so many years since you were born. You should also understand the importance of offering prayers and the darshan of the deity."

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. As the photo of Rahul Gandhi prostrating in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple went viral, the BJP questioned the gesture. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi is the son of a Catholic mother and a Parsi father and is putting up the pretence to prove his Hindu lineage. "Rahul Gandhi is as much as Hindu as Arvind Kejriwal is honest...make no mistake, this is just a tactical retreat, with electoral compulsions in mind, nothing else," Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is as much a Hindu as Arvind Kejriwal is honest…



But it is good to see a Catholic mother and Parsi father’s son putting up this pretence to prove his Hindu lineage.



Make no mistake, this is just a tactical retreat, with electoral compulsions in mind, nothing else. pic.twitter.com/lKArb13kIF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 30, 2022

Last Friday, Rahul Gandhi performed Ma Narmada aarti at Omkareshwar which triggered a major political war after Union minister Smriti Irani posted an upside-down photo of Rahul Gandhi.

