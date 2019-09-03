Widespread and heavy rains likely in central India, says Met department

india

Sep 03, 2019

A low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts will bring widespread rain to parts of central India for the next three to four days, said a India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Tuesday.

An associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Alwar, Guna, Damoh, Daltonganj, Bankura and thence southeastwards to centre of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts,” the bulletin said.

Under these conditions, widespread rainfall with some heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday and over West Coast, Gujarat and Odisha till Friday. Central India has already recieved 12.7% excess monsoon rains.

“There is already heavy rainfall in Puri and Bhubaneswar because of the low pressure area. The low pressure area is likely to become well marked and bring widespread rains to central India. Rains may extend to east Rajasthan and Gujarat,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Meteorology at Skymet Weather. He added that there may be rainfall in Delhi-NCR because the excess of monsoon trough moving towards north and easterly winds bringing moisture to the region.

Sep 03, 2019