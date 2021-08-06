Widespread rain likely over MP, Odisha, parts of NW India till August 9

Widespread rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of northwest India till August 9, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area is lying over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. It is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to continue for subsequent 48 hours over the same region.

The monsoon trough is passing through Bikaner, Jaipur, centre of low pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh, Varanasi, Patna, Bankura and thence southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas by August 10.

Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days; widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Odisha and Jharkhand, Bihar till August 9; widespread and heavy rain is very likely over northeastern states till August 9 with enhanced rainfall activity from August 10. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh till August 9.

Widespread rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over these areas during the same period. Isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir till August 9 with isolated heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on August 6 and subdued rainfall likely to continue till August 10 except over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where rainfall is likely to sustain.