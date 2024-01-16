Wild elephant attacks labourer in Kodagu

Bengaluru: The incident occurred near Siddapura village when the woman from Assam was working in the coffee estate with other workers (HT Archives)

A woman labourer was injured in a wild elephant attack in a coffee estate in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Monday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred near Siddapura village when the woman from Assam was working in the coffee estate with other workers. The injured has been identified as Amiran (35).

Siddapura range forest officer (RFO) B Devaiah said, “Soon after receiving information, we, along with Rapid Response Team (RRT) members, rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant to the forests.” He said the wild elephant came from the forests at night in search of fodder and, while returning it attacked a woman. “We have instructed labourers to be cautious at night and in the mornings as elephants cross forests at that time,” he added.

According to an eyewitness, “The elephant suddenly attacked a group of women while they were working in the estate. Others fled but not Amiran; the elephant trampled her leg. She sustained leg and head injuries.”

The woman was shifted to Siddapura primary health centre and then to Madikeri district government hospital. After doctors’ advice, she was taken to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, Virajpet DCF Sharana Basappa told HT.