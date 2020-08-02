‘Will be in Ayodhya but can’t confirm about presence at event’: Uma Bharti after getting Ram temple invite

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:05 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said that though she will be in Ayodhya for the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple on August 5, it is still not clear if she will be present at the venue of the event.

The clarification came in the form of a series of tweets (12 to be exact) in which Bharti recounted the struggles of thousands of kar sevaks who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and appealed to her supporters to celebrate the event from their homes.

“I shared the information yesterday about the invitation I received from the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas to be in Aydohya from August 4 to 6. I thought it’s important to share this information because people were asking questions in this regard,” Bharti said in her first tweet about the event in Hindi.

1.कल जब मुझे 4 अगस्त को अयोध्या जी पहुंचकर 6 तारीख तक वहां रहने का निर्देश राम जन्मभूमि न्यास की ओर से मिला तो मैंने आप सबसे इसकी जानकारी शेयर की। जानकारी देना इसलिए जरूरी लगा क्योंकि आप सब मुझसे निरंतर इस संबंध में प्रश्न कर रहे थे। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 2, 2020

She then talked about the “interview offers” she has received, but said she doesn’t want to mention her efforts in a movement “that has been going on for 500 years”. “There were many wars and struggles, it started in 1984 and many kar sevaks were martyred, many families were destroyed. It is because of all this that the momentum was not lost. We have to remember their courage,” the BJP leader said.

“It is a matter of pride for me that the temple’s construction will begin in my lifetime. Our honourable Prime Minister will inaugurate the event on behalf of all Indians,” she added.

Bharti then turned attention towards the Covid-19 pandemic and said it has been turning into something horrible. “So, even if we are in Ayodhya, it won’t be confirmed till the last hour who will be present at the venue of the groundbreaking ceremony.”

“The way rivers merge into ocean, we have merged into PM Modi and his presence at the event will signify our presence,” Bharti said on Twitter.

8.जैसे नदियां समुद्र में समा जाती हैं हम सब @narendramodi जी में समा गए हैं उनकी शिलान्यास स्थल पर उपस्थिति ही हम सबकी उपस्थिति है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 2, 2020

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and a host of senior RSS and BJP leaders have been invited for the event. The groundbreaking ceremony that marks the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

LK Advani and senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi - the two senior leaders who were the face of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement - will attend the event through video conference.

A senior BJP functionary not wishing to be quoted said both the leaders are held in reverence, but owing to their advanced age and the ongoing pandemic, it has been “found advisable” to have them join the ceremony online.