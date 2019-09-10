‘Will be my burden to carry’: PM Modi pays tributes to Arun Jaitley

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official three-nation tour when former finance minister Arun Jaitley died, on Tuesday joined prominent leaders of the NDA to pay tribute to his close and much-younger friend. PM Modi spoke extensively about the impact that Arun Jaitley had made on different people due to his many abilities.

“For a bit, imagine my state. What would my state be… because I lost such a dear friend, one who was much younger than me,” PM Modi said his inability to be with Jaitley to catch a last glimpse will be “a burden on my heart that I would always have to carry”.

Arun Jaitley, 66, died on August 24 after nearly a fortnight at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He had been admitted to the hospital on 9 August after complaining of uneasiness. PM Modi had to miss his funeral the next day on account of his official tour.

PM Modi said he would also miss Arun Jaitley at cabinet meetings where the prime minister said, Jaitley’s vast knowledge about parliamentary and governance precedents, would help the cabinet arrive at the right decisions.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 19:53 IST