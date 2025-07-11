‘Will cook whatever he wants': How Shubhanshu Shukla's family is awaiting his return from ISS

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s family spoke to him on Friday and were relieved to know that the mission is progressing smoothly. They also eagerly await his return, which is expected on July 14. The Axiom-4 mission crew, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, will return from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14.(Axiom Space)

Shubhanshu Shukla is aboard the International Space Station (ISS) currently as part of the Axiom-4 mission. It is a historic feat, as he is the first Indian to ever set foot on the ISS.

Speaking to news agency PTI from Lucknow, Shubhanshu’s father Shambhu Dayal Shukla said that he showed the family where he works and sleeps in the ISS.

“Everything is fine in space. It felt great to see that his mission is going well. He showed us where he works, where he sleeps, his lab, and how his daily routine looks like," the report quoted Shubhanshu Shukla's father.

"We felt very happy after talking to him. He explained everything to us very clearly. We are also doing well here and are eagerly looking forward to welcoming him back. Our entire family and extended relatives are happy and waiting for his return," he added.

He also added that Shubhanshu seemed happy with the work he was doing on the mission and that it was reassuring to know that Shubhanshu was safe and happy.

"We could see that he's enjoying what he's doing in space. We believe that any work done with joy always turns out to be good. Our entire family is proud and reassured knowing that he is safe and happy up there," he said.

Shubhanshu’s mother Asha Shukla said her son told them how beautiful the Earth looks from space and that she was happy to see Shubhanshu doing well.

“He told us how beautiful the Earth and the universe look from there. He showed us views from the space centre, where he works and stays. It was heartwarming to see all that - ”and even more so to see our child happy and doing well," PTI quoted her as saying.

‘Will cook what he likes’

When asked whether the family is counting the days until Shubhanshu's return, his mother said, "Of course, we're waiting. The return also depends on the weather and other conditions. But whenever he comes back, we are ready."

While talking about how she plans to welcome her son when he comes back, she said that she will cook everything Shubhanshu likes for him. “I will cook whatever he wants. He told us that this time, after coming back, he wants to eat everything he hasn't had in the past five-six years due to being abroad. He said he wants to enjoy all his favourite home-cooked food," she said.

Axiom-4 mission

After multiple delays, the Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25 from the Kennedy Space Centre in the United States’ Florida. Indian Air Force Group Captain and ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is the pilot of the mission. He is accompanied by former NASA astronaut and mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu.

The crew left for the mission aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft which docked at the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

The Ax-4 mission “realized the return” to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, with each nation’s first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years.

The crew will return from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, Axiom Space announced on social media. “Pending favourable weather conditions, the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew is set to undock from the International Space Station no earlier than Monday, July 14, at 7:05 a.m. ET (4.35pm IST),” Axiom Space Inc stated on X.

With PTI inputs