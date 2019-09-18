‘Will drive illegal immigrants out legally’: Amit Shah on pan-India NRC

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:24 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah said that there will a pan-India NRC and those whose names are not in the register will be removed from the country legally. Speaking at the Hindustan Purvodaya 2019, Shah said that no other country allows illegal immigrants to settle in their countries and the same should happen in India. Shah added that people whose names have not appeared in the final list in Assam can approach the foreigner’s tribunal.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:24 IST