Uddhav’s 1st response to Prez rule is a jibe, says have 6 months to seal pact

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:00 IST

Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday responded to the presidential order imposing Maharashtra under central rule with a sharp dig at Raj Bhavan that had recommended President’s rule earlier in the day.

“We asked him for 48 hours. He gave us six months,” Uddhav Thackeray told a media conference in Mumbai, a reference to the Centre simultaneously placing the state assembly under suspended animation.

The Centre’s move had provoked sharp reaction from political parties; the Congress accused the BJP-led national coalition of making a mockery of democracy. Someone else called it a cruel joke. Even Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray weighed in, describing it as an “insult to the voters”.

Thackeray saw it as an opportunity for the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena to work on their alliance at their pace. Once they formalise their alliance, they can go back to the governor and stake claim at any point of time. The governor, if he is satisfied with the claim, would send a report to the Centre with a recommendation to lift central rule.

On the question of different ideologies being an impediment in forging an alliance with the NCP and the Congress, Uddhav cited the example of the BJP and the PDP joining hands in Jammu and Kashmir. He then added that his party will “find a way” to work together with the Congress and NCP.

The Sena boss revealed that he contacted other parties for the first time yesterday. The NCP, on its part, said that they need more time to discuss with its pre-poll ally Congress.

On being queried if the BJP option is ruled out, Uddhav said: “Why are you in such a hurry? It’s politics. Six months time has been given (President’s Rule). I didn’t finish the BJP option, it was BJP itself which did that...”