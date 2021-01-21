IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader

Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday said that the farmer leaders will hold another meeting with the police, after Friday’s talks with the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST

On a day farmer leaders are holding second meeting with the Delhi Police over the proposed Republic Day tractor rally, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday re-emphasised that the rally will take place only on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi, adding that the leaders will hold another meeting with the police after 11th round of talks with the Centre, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

“Govt has said tractor parade on Republic Day can’t be conducted on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, due to security reasons. We’re clear that we will conduct tractor parade there only. After tomorrow’s meeting with Centre, we’ll hold another meeting with police,” news agency ANI quoted Pal as saying.

Pal’s organisation is a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, which has been leading protests against the three contentious agricultural laws. Pal is also in the group of over 40 farmer leaders which has held ten rounds of talks with the government thus far.

Thursday’s meeting between the farmers and Delhi Police is taking place a day after they held their first meeting to decide upon the route on which the rally will take place. While farmers are adamant to hold their march on the Outer Ring Road, albeit “peacefully,” the police have proposed that the march take place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, where a “trailer” tractor march was held on January 7. As no consensus could be reached, the first meeting ended inconclusively.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to withdraw its plea filed in the court through the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction on the rally. In its plea, the police said that the march would “malign the image of the nation.” The top court, however, said that only the police can take a call on the matter.

Also on Wednesday, the government told farmer leaders that it was ready to put the laws on hold for the next 18 months. The farmers will communicate their decision in Friday’s meeting. The implementation of the laws has already been stayed by the Supreme Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
repeal of farm law farm lasws

Related Stories

Farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 20. (PTI)
Farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 20. (PTI)
delhi news

Govt proposes putting farm laws on hold for 18 months: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The government also told farm unions that it proposed to set up a committee of representatives as well as experts who should be nominated both by the protesters and the government to examine “all agitation-related issues”
READ FULL STORY
Farmers take part in a protest against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters Photo)
Farmers take part in a protest against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Farmers likely to meet police officers today over proposed tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The cops gave farmers the option to take out their rally on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway instead of Outer Ring Road, but they did not agree.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Smoke billows out of SII facility where fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. (Sourced)
Smoke billows out of SII facility where fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. (Sourced)
india news

Fire at SII’s Manjri plant in Pune; 3 people rescued

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The fire was reported at the facility where BCG vaccine-related work was on. The facility where Covishield vaccine is being manufactured and stored is far away
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pardeshipura police had registered cases of kidnapping, gang-rape, and attempt to murder in this connection following the complaint.(HT PHOTO)
Pardeshipura police had registered cases of kidnapping, gang-rape, and attempt to murder in this connection following the complaint.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case

ANI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
On Tuesday night, the girl had told the police she was kidnapped by two men and gang-raped by them and three others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about the stages in which India’s vaccine development is currently at.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about the stages in which India’s vaccine development is currently at.(ANI Photo)
india news

India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Free shipments of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, have begun arriving in the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Navy ships in the Andaman Sea. (Representational image/ANI)
Indian Navy ships in the Andaman Sea. (Representational image/ANI)
india news

India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The exercise, codenamed Kavach (shield), is being conducted at a time when India and China are locked in a border standoff in the eastern Ladakh theatre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah, one of the senior most members of the cabinet, also said the Covid-19 vaccination drive is progressing well. (ANI Photo)
Shah, one of the senior most members of the cabinet, also said the Covid-19 vaccination drive is progressing well. (ANI Photo)
india news

Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy's V-shaped recovery: Shah
READ FULL STORY
Close
Why do you do such acts that need such a reaction? Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has said,
Why do you do such acts that need such a reaction? Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has said,
india news

'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma has written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take forward the legacy of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also stressed on the need for educating girls.(PTI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also stressed on the need for educating girls.(PTI)
india news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM BS Yediyurappa has retained at least eight ministries that include Bengaluru development, energy, finance, intelligence, infrastructure development and all other unallocated portfolios.(Photo@BSYBJP)
CM BS Yediyurappa has retained at least eight ministries that include Bengaluru development, energy, finance, intelligence, infrastructure development and all other unallocated portfolios.(Photo@BSYBJP)
india news

BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:16 PM IST
R Shankar, who won as an independent before merging his party with the Congress, has been made minister for municipal administration and sericulture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Rajnath Singh addressing the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally in Delhi.(@rajnathsingh/Twitter Photo)
Union minister Rajnath Singh addressing the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally in Delhi.(@rajnathsingh/Twitter Photo)
india news

'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has branded the Covid-19 vaccine export move as “VaccineMaitri”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday said that the farmer leaders will hold another meeting with the police, after Friday’s talks with the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran has pledged to increase its oil exports, with shipments to China almost doubling last month from November.(AP)
Iran has pledged to increase its oil exports, with shipments to China almost doubling last month from November.(AP)
india news

India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:50 PM IST
India halted imports from Iran, previously its third-largest oil supplier, in mid-2019 after the expiration of US exemptions from sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against the makers of web series Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against the makers of web series Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Girls from Class VI to XII studying in both government and private schools throughout the state would get free sanitary napkins under Kishori Suchita Abhiyan
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is currently administering vaccines to 30 million healthcare and frontline workers.(PTI)
India is currently administering vaccines to 30 million healthcare and frontline workers.(PTI)
india news

Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Harsh Vardhan further said that the message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP