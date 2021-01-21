Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
On a day farmer leaders are holding second meeting with the Delhi Police over the proposed Republic Day tractor rally, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday re-emphasised that the rally will take place only on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi, adding that the leaders will hold another meeting with the police after 11th round of talks with the Centre, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.
“Govt has said tractor parade on Republic Day can’t be conducted on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, due to security reasons. We’re clear that we will conduct tractor parade there only. After tomorrow’s meeting with Centre, we’ll hold another meeting with police,” news agency ANI quoted Pal as saying.
Pal’s organisation is a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, which has been leading protests against the three contentious agricultural laws. Pal is also in the group of over 40 farmer leaders which has held ten rounds of talks with the government thus far.
Thursday’s meeting between the farmers and Delhi Police is taking place a day after they held their first meeting to decide upon the route on which the rally will take place. While farmers are adamant to hold their march on the Outer Ring Road, albeit “peacefully,” the police have proposed that the march take place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, where a “trailer” tractor march was held on January 7. As no consensus could be reached, the first meeting ended inconclusively.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to withdraw its plea filed in the court through the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction on the rally. In its plea, the police said that the march would “malign the image of the nation.” The top court, however, said that only the police can take a call on the matter.
Also on Wednesday, the government told farmer leaders that it was ready to put the laws on hold for the next 18 months. The farmers will communicate their decision in Friday’s meeting. The implementation of the laws has already been stayed by the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire at SII’s Manjri plant in Pune; 3 people rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox