‘Will keep protesting until…’: Hindu outfit's warning to Vir Das after Bengaluru show deferred

days after stand-up comedian Vir Das' show was deferred in Bengaluru following stir by right wing outfits, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) said on Saturday that it will continue to protest against him till he apologises for his “anti-India” comments made a year before while performing in the US.

The national spokesperson of HJS Ramesh Shinde said that his organisation will keep staging protests against Das regardless of the location of his show. “If we don't protest against his statement, then it would mean that we support what he had said,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Shinde accused the comedian of defaming India at international level, and said that if Das apologised, “the issue [would be] over”, the PTI report added.

Das had found himself in a major controversy last year after his monologue ‘I come from two Indias’ invited allegations of defaming the country. The Emmy-nominated comedian is known for his criticism of the government in his shows, which often lands him in trouble.

On Thursday, his show in Bengaluru was deferred in the last minute, with Das writing on Instagram that the decision was taken owing to “unavoidable circumstances”. He later uploaded a video on Twitter wherein he addressed issues pertaining to the content of his shows. “I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience,” he tweeted.

Shinde, however, claimed his outfit is not behind Das' show getting deferred and that it had only filed a formal complaint against the comedian at a police station in Bengaluru. “Police had told us (HJS) that the show cannot be cancelled. So, we said we would protest outside the venue peacefully holding placards,” he told PTI.

The HJS spokesperson said the decision to defer the show was taken by the organisers and the police.

