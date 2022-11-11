Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Stand-up comic Vir Das releases video after Bengaluru show cancelled. Watch

Stand-up comic Vir Das releases video after Bengaluru show cancelled. Watch

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Vir Das released a video on social media after his show - which was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Thursday - was cancelled. Watch it here.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case," Das captioned the video.(Twitter/@thevirdas)
"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case," Das captioned the video.(Twitter/@thevirdas)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Stand-up comic Vir Das on Thursday shared a video on social media after his show in the Karnataka capital of Bengaluru was deferred. While Das said his show was being postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances", a right-wing group - the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti - earlier this week demanded to cancel the show and claimed that it hurts religious sentiments of Hindus".

READ | Vir Das's Bengaluru show deferred after receiving heat from right-wing group

Das's show in Bengaluru was set to take place on Thursday at the Chowdiah Memorial hall in Malleshwaram. After Das made an announcement - “We are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience.” - on Instagram, he later posted that "many assumptions" are made about his content. “I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience,” he tweeted, along with the video.

He is seen asking the audience to answer his questions in unison with "yes" or "no'. “I have not paid anyone to do this. None of these people are terrorists or Pakistani agents,” he says.

“Did we target any specific religion here tonight? Did we target any specific government or leader here tonight? Did this show defame India or make you feel ashamed to be Indian?” are some of the questions he asks to all of which the audience answers in the negative.

“Did this show make you feel proud to be Indian?” he asks, to which the audience screams 'yes'. He finishes the video with a 'Just trust the audience." Watch:

“C'mon Bengaluru.. The city that gave India its stand up comedy scene is now cancelling shows?? You know who's responsible... Hope you can respond befittingly in 2023 and in 2024,” a Twitter user responded. Many others disagreed and said time is changing for the good as his show was cancelled.

This is not the first time a stand-up comic's show has been cancelled in the city. Munawar Faruqui's shows has been called off twice in the Karnataka capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka vir das bengaluru comedy show twitter video + 3 more
karnataka vir das bengaluru comedy show twitter video + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out