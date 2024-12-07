The Andhra Pradesh government is making efforts to transform the state into a global knowledge hub by leveraging fast-emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday. Will make Andhra global knowledge hub, says CM Naidu

While addressing at the Deep-Tech Innovation Conclave-2024 held at Visakhapatnam, Naidu said his objective was to take the state towards technology-driven Swarnandhra by 2047 taking advantage of the abundant resources, including talented youth, available in the state.

The chief minister said: “The government is preparing the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document based on 10 principles, including zero poverty, and P4 approach (Public-Private-People-Partnership), with which the state would achieve an annual growth rate of 15%.”

He pointed out that the second quarter growth rate of the state stood at 8.75% as against the national average growth rate of eight per cent. “We now have access to mobile phones and cutting-edge technology and still if we do not utilise these tools, we cannot compete on a global scale,” Naidu said.

He felt that now the role of DeepTech is indispensable as the IT revolution holds great promise for the future generations in providing employment generation. “The DeepTech initiatives will enhance human resource development through globally recognised education and skill centres,” he said.

The chief minister also outlined his vision for leveraging advanced technologies across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, logistics and energy. He proposed innovative applications such as smart farming using drones and precision agriculture techniques and also stressed the need for zero-budget natural farming as Andhra Pradesh is a potential leader in food supply innovations.

Naidu reiterated the importance of urbanisation and flexible work models while fostering entrepreneurship. In addition to technological advancements, he stressed the importance of product perfection and brand promotion.

He said he was of the firm opinion that his slogan “One family, one entrepreneur”, would nurture entrepreneurship within families across the state. “I want to make Andhra Pradesh a knowledge hub. Historical information we have on the cloud, Artificial Intelligence is matured and real time information you can collect through various devices,” he added.