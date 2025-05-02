‘Will not spare anyone’: Shah vows revenge

New Delhi: The government will hunt down each and every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack and all of them will be made answerable for the heinous act, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Union home minister Amit Shah unveils statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

“Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator,” Shah said at an event in South Delhi.

The minister said the Modi government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy and has given a strong response to everything, be it insurgency in the north east or left-wing extremism.

“If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong. This is Narendra Modi’s government. We will not spare anyone,” Shah said. “It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be fulfilled. In this fight, not only 140 crore (1.4 billion) people of this country, but the entire world, is standing with India against terrorism.”

“I want to tell the bereaved families that this loss is not only yours, but every citizen of the country is equally sad. PM Modi has a zero-tolerance policy against those running terrorism in Kashmir since 1990s. We have strongly fought our battle.” Shah said. They should not understand that by killing our 27 citizens they have won this battle. I want to tell everyone spreading terrorism that we will hunt down each and every perpetrator,” Shah said.

To be sure, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the April 22 attack. One more person, a 31-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu, who was injured in the attack, is critical and on ventilatory support at Delhi’s AIIMS.

The home minister was speaking at an event in Kailash Colony to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the patriarch of Assam’s Bodo community, and name a road after him. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, were also among those attending the event.

Shah unveiled a nine-foot-tall statue of Brahma and paid tribute to his legacy on his 35th death anniversary. The municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) has renamed a road in South Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg.