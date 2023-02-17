Home / India News / ‘Will PM and HM speak about this?’: Owaisi slams Centre over Bhiwani deaths

Published on Feb 17, 2023 05:39 PM IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the alleged killing of two men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah would speak about the incident.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (AFP)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

“I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organized gang in Haryana. They are responsible for this incident. Will the Prime Minister and Home Minister speak on this incident?,” Owaisi told news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the charred bodies of two men were found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV in Haryana’s Bhiwani district after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes, reported PTI. According to the families of the deceased, the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal, the report added.

Also read: Bajrang Dal worker allegedly shot dead in Udaipur, activists stage protest

Alleging that the abductors were supported by BJP and RSS, the Hyderabad MP said, “This is an inhuman killing by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang. These elements radicalized by BJP will turn against them tomorrow.”

“The Centre and BJP government in Haryana should not protect, and patronize such elements,” he added.

Owaisi went on to slam the saffron party, saying, “BJP is actively promoting such radicalized elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people,” he added.

After an FIR under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Rajasthan's Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members, one accused has been taken into custody, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said.

“The killing in Haryana of two residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. One accused is in custody and a search is on for the remaining accused. I have directed Rajasthan Police to take strict action,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar - who is a prime accused - has refuted the allegations of his involvement in the incident. “When this incident took place, I was at a hotel in Gurugram and we have the footage of it. I did not know the two victims and I don’t know what happened to them. We are also looking into this incident from our side to find out about the culprits,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

asaduddin owaisi haryana bjp
