'Will raise in Parliament panel': SP MP after ‘surname’ row over cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from Team India

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq on Wednesday said he would raise the issue of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s non-selection in the Parliament’s Standing Committee for Sports if it was found that his being a Muslim played a role in the decision.
Barq’s statement came amid a political row sparked by Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks linking Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from recent cricket squads to his “surname".
Weighing in on the controversy, Barq said, “It should not happen that if someone's performance is good, then removing them solely on the basis of religion would obviously be a violation of our constitutional rights. If this happens, I am also a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament for Sports. I will also try to raise this issue.”
He added that it has never been the case that people of a particular religion alone have brought glory or pride to the country.
“People of every religion and caste have always played for the country and brought honour to the nation. Our Muslim community has always played a role in this, and people of all religions have participated enthusiastically,” news agency ANI quoted Barq as saying.
Surname row
Shama Mohamed on Wednesday questioned the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan for India’s upcoming series against South Africa A, suggesting on X that his “surname” might be the reason.
“Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter,” Mohamed posted, referring sarcastically also to India coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.
Her remarks came after the 28-year-old Mumbai batter, known for his prolific domestic performances, was omitted from the India A squads announced for the two first-class games in Bengaluru.
Sarfaraz, who last played for India in the home series against New Zealand in November 2024, has been repeatedly overlooked for major tours despite his consistent run in domestic cricket and visible fitness improvements.
The post triggered a political backlash, with critics accusing Mohamed of giving a communal spin to a cricketing issue.
BJP criticises
The BJP slammed Mohamed’s comments, accusing the Congress of trying to “divide cricket along communal lines.” Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This lady & her party is sick. After calling Rohit Sharma fat, she and her party want to divide even our cricket team on communal lines? Desh ka partition karke mann nahi bhara kya?”
“In the same team Mohammad Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed will play! Stop dividing India on communal lines, caste lines,” he added, news agency PTI reported.
Shama Mohamed had earlier faced criticism in March for fat-shaming then captain Rohit Sharma, a post she later deleted following internal reprimand from the Congress.
The national selection committee on Tuesday had announced the squads for the upcoming South Africa A series, to be led by Rishabh Pant, but Sarfaraz’s name was missing again – prompting widespread debate and social media outrage.