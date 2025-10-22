'Will raise in Parliament panel': SP MP after ‘surname’ row over cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from Team India

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq on Wednesday said he would raise the issue of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s non-selection in the Parliament’s Standing Committee for Sports if it was found that his being a Muslim played a role in the decision. SP MP Zis Ur Rehman Barq condemns religious bias in cricket, vows to take issue to parliamentary panel

Barq’s statement came amid a political row sparked by Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks linking Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from recent cricket squads to his “surname".

Weighing in on the controversy, Barq said, “It should not happen that if someone's performance is good, then removing them solely on the basis of religion would obviously be a violation of our constitutional rights. If this happens, I am also a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament for Sports. I will also try to raise this issue.”

He added that it has never been the case that people of a particular religion alone have brought glory or pride to the country.

“People of every religion and caste have always played for the country and brought honour to the nation. Our Muslim community has always played a role in this, and people of all religions have participated enthusiastically,” news agency ANI quoted Barq as saying.