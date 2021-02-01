IND USA
India News / Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
india news

Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

“OTT platforms do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board," Prakash Javadekar said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST

The government said on Sunday that it will soon release guidelines for regulating the content on Over the Top (OTT) platforms because it is receiving a number of complaints against some series available there.

“We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon,” Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.

Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
india news

Farm stir, budget session likely to delay selection of next CBI director

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The selection committee has to decide the name of the next CBI director from among a panel of officers belonging to four batches – 1984 to 1987 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
india news

Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST
In a letter to all state Congress chiefs dated Saturday, general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal called for block-level conventions on the farm laws to be organised before February 10.
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

UP Police issue notice to 220 tractor owners; Oppn says move to threaten farmers

PTI, Ballia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The police, however, stated that the notices have nothing to do with the farmers' protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
india news

Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
“OTT platforms do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board," Prakash Javadekar said.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Took political support for farm stir after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Took political support for farmers' movement only after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
india news

Opposition parties may attend key debates to step up pressure

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Parties have prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue on February 2.
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
india news

Calls for PM’s number, vaccines flood 24/7 helpline for MPs

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Some people have dialled the helpline to ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone number. One person called up the staff to seek an appointment with the PM as he “needs to give the PM some advice on the farmers’ protests.”
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
india news

‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST
We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” PM Modi said in his 73rd episode of his monthly radio address.
In his first address to the nation in 2021, Modi celebrated India’s vaccination drive against the Covid-19 and the Indian cricket team’s triumph against Australia.(Mint)
india news

Saddened by insult to Tricolour on R-Day: PM

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Modi slams Republic Day vandalism, hails India’s response to the Covid pandemic.
Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.(PTI)
india news

Police cut off Singhu border from Capital

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:13 AM IST
As internet services remained suspended in and around the Singhu border protest venue for the third consecutive day, farmers alleged that the step was taken to stop their voices from reaching the rest of the world.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during the protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

Ready for talks but not under pressure: Tikait

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:02 AM IST
“We want our people to be released before anything else. There won’t be any agreement under pressure,” Tikait said.
An Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the External Affairs Ministry JP Singh handed over the cranes, according to Indian Embassy in Iran.(Chabahar port website)
india news

India hands over mobile harbour cranes to Chabahar port authorities

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.
Maoists allegedly set a truck and two tractors on fire early Sunday.(Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
The farmer leader had earlier stated that they will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.(ANI )
india news

No point in opposition leaders seeking votes at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The farmer leader said that the farm issue can only be settled through dialogue. "We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be settled with dialogue," he added.
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
india news

Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress meeting to discuss farmers' issues

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Hooda said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs".
