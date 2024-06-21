Patna, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said a request will be made to CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the suspected links of the arrested prime suspect in the NEET "paper leak" with officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Will request Bihar CM for CBI probe into links of accused in NEET case with RJD: DyCM

Sinha on Thursday had claimed that officials associated with Tejashwi Yadav were in constant touch with prime suspect Sikander Prasad Yadvendu in the NEET "paper leak" and had demanded a 'high-level' probe into the matter.

"Recommending a probe by any independent agency like the CBI is the prerogative of the CM…we will meet him and urge him to do the needful in the matter pertaining to suspected links of arrested accused in the NEET 'paper leak' case with officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav," Sinha told PTI.

The DyCM demanded a high-level probe into the matter amid the rising nationwide protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG-2024 exam and hearing before the Supreme Court in the matter on July 8.

When specifically asked why is 'demanding' a high-level probe when there is already the BJP-led NDA government in the state and he is part of that in which a simple recommendation of a high-level probe by the state government is required, the DyCM said, "I am once again repeating it that it is the prerogative of the CM. We will apprise him and request for a high-level probe, including CBI."

Talking about his Thursday's claims and the ongoing probe by the Bihar Police into alleged NEET paper leak case, the DyCM said, "I explained everything before the media on Thursday…I even shared certain evidence in this regard with media persons…now these things are in public domain… I also hope that the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police, which is probing the alleged NEET 'paper leak' case, will probe this aspect ."

Sinha on Thursday claimed "The official associated with Yadav used to arrange accommodation for Sikandar at guest houses in Patna and other places. I have details of messages which the official had sent to the persons concerned for arranging accommodation for Sikandar".

The DyCM said he has the mobile number from which those messages were sent. He said, "It needs to be thoroughly probed. Why is the RJD leader maintaining a stoic silence on this?"

There are reports suggesting that the accused was also associated with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad when he was in judicial custody in Ranchi, the deputy chief minister had alleged.

The EOU of Bihar Police had last month arrested 13 people as part of its investigation into the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2024. The arrested accused included examinees, their parents and alleged mastermind Sikander Prasad Yadvendu.

"The entire sequence of events reveals how RJD leaders indulge in corrupt practices. There are reports suggesting that the accused was associated with Lalu Prasad during his judicial custody in Ranchi," the deputy CM had alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.