‘Will reveal face of Pakistan’: All-party delegation on Operation Sindoor leaves for Japan

A multi-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha left for Japan on Wednesday, intending to convey India's views on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Operation Sindoor. An all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha leaves from Delhi airport to Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, taking India’s message against terrorism to the global stage, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

They will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore as part of India's diplomatic outreach, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours arrived at a ceasefire understanding on May 10 after four days of military action over the Pahalgam terror attack.

‘Will reveal true face of Pakistan’

Leader of the delegation, Sanjay Jha, told ANI that his team's job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan in promoting state-sponsored terrorism. "The biggest issue is that this terrorism, which is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal the face of Pakistan to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state,” he said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas stressed the importance of standing with India to address concerns on terrorism. “Our delegation is now leaving for Japan. I have always been telling that this is a public diplomatic outreach to send across the message of India that the world has to unite against terrorism, and this is high time that the countries need to rally with India in its concerns against terrorism,” noted the Rajya Sabha MP.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the visit will convey India's united stand against cross-border terrorism to the world. “As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending 7 delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a highly well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism,” she said.

Later in the day, another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will also leave for the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.