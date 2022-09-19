Wind patten may create conditions for monsoon withdrawal from parts of NW India

An anti-cyclonic wind pattern has set in over parts of northwest India due to which dry weather is likely in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next five days and likely to create favourable conditions for withdrawal of monsoon from parts of the region this week. The normal date for the beginning of the monsoon withdrawal from northwest India is September 17.

The withdrawal can begin from the region with the cessation of rainfall activity for five continuous days and the establishment of anticyclone in the lower troposphere and a considerable reduction in moisture content. An anticyclone is an area of high pressure and normally brings calm weather for a few days.

A cyclonic circulation was separately lying over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area was expected to form over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 20. The monsoon trough was lying near its normal position and its eastern end is likely to shift southwards gradually.

A cyclonic circulation was lying over northeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood. A western disturbance seen as a trough was in mid-tropospheric westerlies. Under the influence of these features, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning were likely in Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh until September 22.