Home / India News / With 25 new cases, Delhi now has 550 Covid-19 cases

With 25 new cases, Delhi now has 550 Covid-19 cases

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) public health department field workers arrive along with a team of doctors and inspectors to disinfect the residence where three persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in the Defence Colony area.
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) public health department field workers arrive along with a team of doctors and inspectors to disinfect the residence where three persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in the Defence Colony area.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The national capital reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday to take the tally of infected people to 550 as the countrywide count inched closer to 5,000.

“Twenty five more Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi today. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550. Out of them 331 cases are related to the Nizamuddin Markaz, 170 cases have foreign travel/contact history and 49 cases are under investigation. Twenty people have been discharged while there have been nine deaths,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government said that phone numbers of 1950 people related to Tablighi Jamat have been given to Delhi Police for tracing. All these people were removed from the Nizamuddin headquarter of the Markaz.

The Delhi Police has also asked visitors to the Markaz after March 1 to inform police stations in their areas.

“After March 1, whoever visited Markaz Nizamuddin should inform their concerned Police stations. If they don’t do so it will be considered as concealment of facts and legal action will be taken against the violators,” said M S Randhawa, Delhi Police spokesperson , according to ANI.

He also appealed to hospitals to inform the police if they admit any Covid-19 patient.

“I would like to appeal to all hospitals to inform us, health department of Covid-19 authorised hospitals if they admit any Covid-19 positive patient. If this is not followed it will be considered as concealment of facts and legal action will be taken,” Randhawa said.

While states have expressed concern over the high number of cases among the Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts, several opposition leaders have expressed fears that these cases were being highlighted to demonise Muslims.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind has asked him to that the Tablighi Jamaat event congregation “cannot be the excuse to target the Muslim community as a whole”.

