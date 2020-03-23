With 3 fresh cases, Covid-19 positive number in Telangana climbs to 30

india

Three more positive cases of Sars-Cov-2 virus surfaced in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 30. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the number of such cases went up to six, after the detection of a fresh case with Covid-19 on Sunday night.

What is alarming is that two of the 30 cases in Telangana turned out to be local people – who contracted the virus from those coming from abroad. Andhra Pradesh, too, reported the first such case, who happens to be a primary contact of the Covid-19 patient coming from abroad.

The person to have contracted the virus in Telangana is a 23-year-old male from Karimnagar who had no travel history. He came in contact with the group of 13 Indonesians who arrived in Karimnagar from Delhi on March 14 in Sampark Kranti Express, a health bulletin from the state government said.

Ten of these 13 Indonesians tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. “The local contact who has now contracted the virus had the guided Indonesian preachers. After shifting of foreigners to Gandhi hospital, he developed cold, cough and fever and admitted in isolation ward. He tested positive for the virus on Monday,” Karimnagar district collector K Shashanka said.

The two more fresh cases that were reported in Telangana were that of a 21-year old man with travel history to France, and that of a 30-year old man with travel history to London. “Both are from Hyderabad and their condition is stable,” the bulletin said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the sixth positive case for Covid-19 is that of a 49-year-old female from Visakhapatnam, who came in close contact with another 65-year-old patient who returned from Saudi Arabia on March 12. While the old man tested positive on March 17, the female who was admitted with symptoms on March 30, tested positive on Sunday night.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments announced complete lockdown of their respective states till March 31, in the wake of growing number of cases. Both the states had sealed inter-state borders and shutdown all public transport services.