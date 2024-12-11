With no-confidence motion against V-P Dhankhar, Congress insulting Jat community: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was attempting to "defame" Jagdeep Dhankhar and "insult" the Jat community by initiating a motion to remove him from the vice president's post. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it is sad to see Congress initiating a “no-confidence motion” against Dhankhar, who he said comes from a “humble background”.

Patra said that the Congress and its allies have brought the notice against Dhankhar, knowing that it would fall flat on the floor of the House as they do not have enough numbers in their favour.

He alleged that such a kind of notice for the first time in Rajya Sabha against its chairperson has been brought by the Congress “just to insult the Jaat community”.

“Jats are patriots. Jats have shed their blood for the freedom of Hindustan and for Hindustan. Today you are making such allegations against a Jat Vice President," Patra said, according to PTI. "Somewhere you are trying to defame him by saying that he is not doing his work properly.”

He further added,“Let me tell you that a farmer's son, a Jat, never bows down. He will never bow down. And the respect of Jats will always remain intact and firm in India… Parliament will give a reply. People will give a reply.”

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that the motion against the vice president was given by the Congress “in a hurry” on Tuesday after the BJP raised, both inside and outside Parliament, the issue of “Gandhi-Nehru family’s link with George Soros and the conspiracy to destabilise the country taking fund from the George Soros Foundation”.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – the entire Nehru-Gandhi family – are involved in it,” he claimed.

Motion against Dhankhar

About 60 Opposition MPs on Tuesday submitted a notice for the removal of the Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that his brief term has been rife with instances where he “acted in a manner that is explicitly partisan and unfair towards members belonging to the Opposition”.

In its three-page notice submitted to Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody, the MPs said: “As Chairperson, the manner in which the Shri Jagdeep Dhankar conducts parliamentary affairs of the Rajya Sabha is extremely partisan. It is a matter of record that Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has repeatedly interrupted members of the Opposition while they are speaking, unfairly used privilege motions to silence leaders of the opposition, and openly delegitimized dissent with respect to the actions of the Government in the utmost disparaging manner.”

No Vice President has ever been impeached in India.