Home / India News / Suspected COVID-19 passengers onboard, AirAsia pilot disembarks from cockpit

Suspected COVID-19 passengers onboard, AirAsia pilot disembarks from cockpit

As a safety measure after landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers disembarked from the front door.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:39 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
An AirAsia spokesperson said that aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out after a case was reported of suspected Covid-19 passengers aboard a Pune-Delhi flight on March 20, 2020.
As there were suspected coronavirus-infected passengers aboard AirAsia India’s Pune-Delhi flight last Friday, the pilot-in-command after landing chose to come out of the plane through cockpit’s secondary exit, which is a sliding window.

An AirAsia India spokesperson said, “There was a case reported of suspected Covid-19 passengers aboard I5-732, Pune to New Delhi on 20th March 2020, seated in Row 1. The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative.” As a safety measure after landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers disembarked from the front door, the spokesperson noted.  All other passengers, escorted by the crew, disembarked from the rear door of the aircraft, the spokesperson added.

“Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The Captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson mentioned that aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out.  “Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions,” the spokesperson noted.

