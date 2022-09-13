Withdraw power reforms or face revolt, KCR tells Centre

Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre immediately withdraw the Electricity (Amendments) Bill 2022 bringing in power sector reforms, which he said were detrimental to the people.

The state assembly will adopt a resolution to this effect during the last day of the monsoon session on Tuesday, KCR announced while participating in the discussion on proposed power sector reforms.

“I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the latest legislation on electricity reforms, which are detrimental to the families below the poverty line and farmers. It is better the Centre gracefully withdraw the bill before the people revolt,” he said.

The chief minister recalled that the Prime Minister had earlier introduced controversial agriculture laws and later withdrawn the same after strong protests from farmers, before apologising to the people.

Stating that the country would plunge into darkness with the lopsided power policies of the Centre, the CM alleged that the Modi government had failed to make optimum utilisation of the available power.

He said the total installed capacity of the power plants in the country is 404,000 lakh megawatts, with a base load (firm power) of 242,000 MW. However, the country recorded highest peak load of 210,000 MW on June 22 this year.

“This is less than our base load. Apart from optimum utilisation of the base load, we can immediately use at least 1.65 lakh MW in addition,” he said.

KCR said the per capita power consumption in Telangana, at the time of its formation in June 2014, was 970 units and it had gone up to 2,126 units in 2022. “However, the national per capita power consumption has increased from 957 units in 2014 to 1,255 units in 2022,” he pointed out. “Let the Centre deny my statistics. I am ready to resign my post,” he challenged.

Alleging that the Centre is trying to hand over the power sector to big corporates, the chief minister strongly objected to the Centre passing several bills in Parliament on subjects like power which are in the concurrent list, without consulting the states.

He alleged that the Centre was trying to stop granting of loans by the Rural Electrification Corporation to Telangana in the name of power sector reforms. “Telangana is a land of valour and has a history of waging prolonged battles. We are not afraid of your threats. We shall expose the Centre’s double game,” he warned.

KCR found fault with the Centre for bringing pressure on states to purchase 10% of coal from abroad. “Why should we buy coal for ₹30,000 per tonne, when we are getting it from our Singareni coal mines for just ₹4,000 per tonne?” he asked.

The chief minister reiterated his allegation that the Centre was insisting on installation of meters to the agriculture pump sets. He read out the latest gazette published by the Centre insisting that “no connections shall be given without a meter and such a meter shall be smart prepayment meter.”

KCR feared that upon implementation of the bill, 9.8 million families will be affected in Telangana. He said that not just agriculture, people are mandated to fix a smart prepayment meter to obtain any power connection. “Farmers, Dalits, tribals, laundries and salons, poultry, textiles, MSMEs and all those who are getting subsidised power will get affected.” .

Reacting to KCR’s statements, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay accused the chief minister of misleading the state assembly on electricity meters to agriculture pump sets. “He has produced some outdated papers in the assembly. Let him show the provision in the new electricity bill. ” Sanjay said

The chief minister accused the Centre of selling all public sector undertakings – including railways and Life Insurance Corporation, among others -- to his corporate cronies in the name of reforms. “Now, the Modi government has set its eyes on the power sector. It is trying to hand over the crores of rupees of assets owned by the power companies to the corporate companies,” he said.

Describing Modi’s “Make-In-India” campaign as mere hoax, KCR pointed out that India was importing everything – including flags, firecrackers and even kite “manja” -- from China. “India has plunged into a big crisis due to the irresponsible and mindless policies. The youths of this country are seething with anger. They will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP at an appropriate time,” he said.

Stating that the vote share of the BJP had never crossed 50 per cent, he alleged that the Centre had pulled down as many as 11 governments so far and was misusing Central agencies to target the opponents and harassing the constitutionally-elected governments by misusing Constitutional institutions

He suggested that the electricity employees realise the conspiracy and fight against the Centre failing which they would lose their jobs as the Centre is inclined to privatise the power companies.

Reacting strongly to the recent letter written by the Centre to Telangana, asking it to repay ₹ 6,700 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards power purchase dues, KCR claimed that it was Andhra Pradesh which owed ₹17,828 crore towards electricity dues to Telangana. He demanded the Centre make Andhra Pradesh pay his state the remaining dues.

