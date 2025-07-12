Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Woman, 60, shot dead in Bihar; Chirag Paswan expresses concern over law and order

PTI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:40 PM IST

The incident in Bihar's Nalanda comes close on the heels of a spate of murders that have rocked the state capital in the last one week.

A 60-year-old woman was on Saturday shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an official said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, said police.(Representational Photo/HT)
A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, said police.(Representational Photo/HT)

The deceased was identified as Sushila Devi (60), who was working in a hospital in Patna.

"The incident took place in Doiya village under the jurisdiction of Noorsarai police station around 10 am on Saturday when Sushila Devi was returning from her agricultural field.

"According to the woman's son, the assailants laid an ambush and shot her in the head. She was immediately rushed to the nearest government hospital where she was declared dead by doctors," Sadar-2 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal told reporters.

A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that some old property-related dispute might be the reason behind the incident... further investigation is on," he added.

The incident in the district adjoining Patna comes close on the heels of a spate of murders that have rocked the state capital in the last one week.

Opposition parties have been alleging that this was, indeed, a 'jungle raj' for which the RJD is often blamed.

Meanwhile, NDA partner and Union minister Chirag Paswan also appeared rattled by soaring crime graphs.

The Hajipur MP wrote on X on Saturday, "How many Biharis will be murdered? It is beyond understanding what is the responsibility of Bihar Police?"

A 50-year-old man, involved in sand mining, was shot dead outside his residence in Ranitalab area in Patna on Thursday, barely a few days after the murder of top industrialist Gopal Khemka outside his residence situated on a busy street in the state capital on July 4.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Woman, 60, shot dead in Bihar; Chirag Paswan expresses concern over law and order
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On