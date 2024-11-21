Woman brutally attacked in Madurai for rejecting 25-year-old man's advances: Report

A woman working at a photocopy shop in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was brutally assaulted by a man after she reportedly rejected his proposal for a relationship, India Today reported.



HT cannot independently verify this information. CCTV visuals accessed by the police showed Lavanya being brutally attacked by the man.(File)

The assault took place on Sunday when the woman was working at a shop. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim, identified as Lavanya, was reportedly harassed by a 25-year-old man named Siddiq Raja, who persistently proposed to the woman for a relationship. Both the victim and the man are from the same neighbourhood.

On Sunday, the man confronted Lavanya, demanding reasons for her consistent refusal to accept his proposal. As she refused to engage in a conversation, the man allegedly assaulted Lavanya until she fell on the floor and screamed for help. The attack left the victim unconscious.

Bystanders rushed to her aid and admitted to the Rajaji Government Hospital, where she is currently under medical supervision. Othakadai police have registered a case and launched an investigation to find the motive behind the brutal assault.

Teacher stabbed to death

A 26-year-old teacher was stabbed to death on Wednesday on the Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School campus in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, allegedly by a man who wanted to marry her.

Teacher Ramani was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at a hospital. The accused, identified as Madhan, 30, was detained by police and remanded in judicial custody.

Tensions between the two escalated recently after Ramani rejected Madan’s marriage proposal. This led to the fatal attack, with Madan stabbing Ramani in a fit of rage.

Tamil Nadu's school education minister, Anbil Mahesh, visited the spot and directed the district collector to arrange counselling for the students who witnessed the tragic incident to help them cope with the trauma.