Woman cop found murdered in her hostel room in Bareilly

A 52-year-old policewoman posted with the local intelligence unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was found murdered inside her room in the transit hostel on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that she was murdered on Monday, they added.

“Sub-inspector Reena Kumari’s body was found in her room inside Police Line on Tuesday night. She used to live alone. A case has been registered and further investigations are on,” Bareilly’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muniraj G said.

Muniraj said the assailant had ransacked the room in search of something and that only her mobile phone was missing.

“As of now, the only missing item is Reena’s mobile phone which has been switched off. We are trying to track the last location of the phone,” he said.

“It appears that the assailant was known to Reena as there are no signs of forced entry. The killer strangled her and hit her on the head with some heavy and sharp object,” said the SSP.

The post-mortem examination report is awaited. Bareilly Police have formed two teams headed by two superintendents of police level officers to investigate the murder.

“We are screening the footage of the CCTV camera to identify the killer. The woman’s husband and her family members have been informed about the incident,” he said.

Reena had joined the department as a constable in 1988 and was later promoted. She was transferred to LIU in Bareilly in 2017 from Meerut. She had separated from her husband almost a decade ago and got the custody of her son, who is now 15 years old.

He son, who studies in Delhi, had visited her recently and left last Friday.

