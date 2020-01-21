e-paper
Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
India News / Woman dies after in-laws throw hot rice gruel on her over dowry

Woman dies after in-laws throw hot rice gruel on her over dowry

Police in Jajpur district said Tulasi Bari succumbed to her injuries after she was brutally beaten up and had rice gruel thrown on her by her in-laws in Shankakula village.

Jan 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A 25-year-old married woman died after reportedly being beaten up and hot rice gruel thrown on her over demands for dowry, Odisha police said today.

Police in Jajpur district said the woman succumbed to her injuries after she was brutally beaten up and had rice gruel thrown on her by her in-laws in Shankakula village. Bari had married the man in April 2018. However , she was allegedly being harassed for more dowry.

“On Monday, the victim was brutally beaten by her sisters-in-law in the absence of her husband. They even threw piping hot rice gruel on her, which badly scalded her. She passed away within few hours of being admitted to hospital,” said Bari Ramachandrapur police station inspector MC Mishra.

The victim’s family said that they had given all that was demanded during the marriage. “But there was no end to their demands. When we failed to give anymore, she was physically and mentally harassed,” said the victim’s father.

Police said they have started investigation into the case.

