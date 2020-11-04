Woman gang-raped in Delhi hospital, 3 held

delhi

A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped and threatened in the parking space of Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital in outer Delhi’s Rohini, allegedly by a security guard and two former bouncers of the hospital early Friday morning, the police said.

The two bouncers were arrested on Saturday and Sunday while the security guard was caught Monday. All three had fled the hospital after the crime. The woman had been staying in the waiting hall meant for attendants of patients along with a woman acquaintance for nearly a fortnight. Her husband, a cab driver, was out on work when the crime took place, senior police officers associated with the case said.

“The gang-rape happened in the parking space located behind the hospital. A case was registered under sections 376D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the woman’s complaint. We have arrested all three suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

Dr PS Khatana, medical director of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, said, “We can comment only after we receive a preliminary report.”

The arrested persons were identified as 33-year-old security guard Kanwar Pal, and Praveen Tiwari,26, and Manish,22, both of whom used to be bouncers hired on contract by the hospital, the DCP said.

The rape survivor had been living at a rented home in north-west Delhi with her husband, police said. She and her woman acquaintance had been staying at the hospital’s waiting hall for nearly a fortnight as her acquaintance’s relative is undergoing treatment at the hospital for nearly 20 days, a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Late Thursday night, the officer said the rape survivor was in the waiting hall when the security guard and the two former bouncers asked her to leave the premises saying she was not authorised to stay there as she was not a patient attendant.

“They asked the woman to sleep in the parking area behind hospital building. As she was making her way to the parking, the three men followed her there and raped her. They also threatened to harm her if she raised the alarm,” said the officer.

DCP Mishra said the incident was reported only after the other woman went looking for her and found her whimpering and dishevelled in the parking space.

“The woman informed her husband about it and they brought her to the police station where our woman counsellor counselled her again and convinced her to lodge a complaint. The survivor gave us a complaint and two names that her attackers had used while talking to each other. A case was registered and the investigation taken up,” the DCP said. t

During the probe, the officer said the police showed the woman the CCTV footage from the hospital premises. The woman identified the suspects and two of them were caught Saturday and Sunday following searches. The security guard was arrested Monday.