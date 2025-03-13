Menu Explore
Woman jumps off 23rd-floor flat in Panvel after throwing 8-yr-old child: Police

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 13, 2025 04:10 PM IST

Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray said the exact reason behind the extreme step remained unclear but a preliminary probe suggested a possible marital dispute and mental distress

A 37-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after throwing her eight-year-old daughter from their 29th-floor apartment at Palaspe in Maharashtra’s Panvel on Wednesday morning.

The woman was reportedly struggling with mental health issues. (HT PHOTO)
The woman was reportedly struggling with mental health issues. (HT PHOTO)

Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray said the exact reason behind the extreme step remained unclear but a preliminary probe suggested a possible marital dispute and mental distress. “Following an argument with the husband, the woman is stated to have locked herself and her daughter in the bedroom, which had access to the balcony. Later, the woman flung her daughter out of the balcony and jumped herself off,” Thakare said.

An investigation was going on to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Police have registered a murder case under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 103, naming the woman’s husband, who is from Agra, as the accused.

As per the First Information Report filed in the case, the woman, a homemaker, was reportedly struggling with mental health issues.

