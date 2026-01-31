Woman kills man’s wife, infant son after setting them ablaze in Telangana’s Nalgonda

In a shocking incident in Telangana, a 28-year-old woman and her six-month-old baby were allegedly set ablaze and killed by another woman at a village in the Nalgonda district on Saturday, police officials said. Police said the accused, who remains absconding, was carrying petrol and other items, and the man’s role is being investigated. (UnSplash)

According to investigators, the accused was reportedly involved in a relationship with the victim’s husband and was upset after he distanced himself following his marriage, reported news agency PTI. Acting on this grievance, she allegedly went to the couple’s residence on Saturday afternoon, doused the woman with petrol and set her on fire.

The infant, who was caught in the flames, sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to a government hospital. However, the child later succumbed during treatment.

Police said the accused had brought petrol, a knife and chilli powder with her at the time of the attack. The husband was not at home when the incident took place, the report stated.

Authorities said they are probing the case from all angles, including whether the man had any involvement in the crime. The accused, a widow whose husband died earlier, is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace and arrest her, police added.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman working in the IT sector and her two teenage children were found dead on railway tracks between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar stations near Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. The bodies, which were severely mutilated, have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide.

(With inputs from PTI)