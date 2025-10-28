Woman molested in Kolkata club brawl, lens on man who was jailed in 2012 Park Street gangrape case

Another harrowing incident has rattled West Bengal after a woman accused a group of men of molestation and assault at a nightclub inside a five-star hotel in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 28. The incident has directly brought back to memory the 2012 Park Street gangrape, as one of the men named has served a prison term in that case. The alleged incident, during which her family members were forced to hide inside the club's liquor room, led to a confrontation at around 4.15 am on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The woman was accompanied by her husband, brother, and friends to a nightclub which was a part of a five-star hotel on Sunday night, when a brawl broke out.

The alleged incident, during which her family members were forced to hide inside the club's liquor room, led to a confrontation at around 4.15 am and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub, the report read.

“They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately,” the woman had stated in her complaint, a police officer said.

Following the incident, a counter-complaint has also been lodged against the woman and her brother, accusing them of assault.

“No person has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident,” news agency PTI reported quoting police officials.

Link with 2012 Park Street gang rape? According to the FIR, a businessman Naser Khan has also been named in connection to this incident.

Khan, who earlier served a prison term in the Park Street gang rape case of 2012 before being released in 2020, and his nephew, Junaid have been named among the accused, the police said.

Naser Khan denied his involvement in the recent incident stating that he was not present during the incident and that he is being falsely implicated due to his past record.

Talking further about the case, the officer said that police have launched an investigation to determine Khan and his nephew's role in the alleged assault.

"We have seized the CCTV footage of the nightclub and are talking to those who were present at the pub that night. The mobile phone tower location of the accused is also verified," the police officer said.

What was the 2012 case? Back in February 2012, an Anglo-Indian single mother of two girls was picked up in a car from a nightclub in the city’s tony Park Street on February 6, 2012, and later raped by five men, HT has reported.

She was gang-raped for several hours inside the moving car and was thrown out during the early hours of the morning.

According to a report by BBC, the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, had called her a liar after the attack.

The woman passed away in March 2015.