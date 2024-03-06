Woman pilot injured after trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

A female pilot sustained injuries following the crash of a trainer aircraft in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday. The aircraft, which took off from Neemuch, approximately 250 km away from Guna, experienced suspected engine issues leading to the accident, as per officials. The trainer aircraft that crashed in Guna

The incident which was caused by a technical snag, took place at around 5 pm, Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha confirmed. Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha said the plane, flying during a routine training exercise, was going to Sagar from Neemuch.

Meanwhile, speaking about the crash, sub-inspector of Guna Chanchal Tiwari said, "After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital."

In an unrelated incident, an aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya, with two pilots on board, crashed on Tuesday. Two pilots, including a female, survived minor injuries.

The incident involving an Officers Training Academy (OTA) aircraft occurred during a routine training program in Kanchanpur village, located under the Bodh Gaya sub-division. According to reports from villagers, the aircraft crash-landed in an agricultural field with two pilots onboard. Fortunately, the villagers promptly aided in rescuing the pilots and subsequently alerted the local police and OTA authorities.

Responding swiftly, OTA officers arrived at the scene and facilitated the transfer of both pilots to the base camp for medical treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)