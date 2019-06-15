Woman poisons children, commits suicide in U’khand

A 45-year-old woman allegedly gave poison to her 14-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter on Thursday night at Takula village in Almora before committing suicide by hanging, police said on Saturday. The woman and her son died while her daughter was saved, they said.

Locals claimed that afraid of facing her husband Chandan Singh’s wrath after coming to know that their daughter Asha has failed in Class 12 examination, Ganga Devi took the extreme step. However, police said they did not find any such angle during the initial investigation.

Inspector Daulat Ram Verma, station house officer of Someshwar police station, said: “So far in the investigations, police didn’t find any suicide note or came to know that she was afraid of facing Singh’s wrath over Asha’s failure.” Police have been able to speak to Asha who said her mother gave poison to her and her brother Ajay. Apart from this, she couldn’t say anything and is undergoing treatment.

