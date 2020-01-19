Woman’s body found near railway tracks in Bihar, suspect ‘kills self’

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:10 IST

The body of a young woman, in a dishevelled state, with gun shot injury on the neck, was found near a railway track early Saturday morning in Bhojpur district of Bihar.

Hours later, the man suspected to have killed her reportedly committed suicide.

The woman’s body was found at a deserted place under Tiyar police station area.Jagdishpur’s sub-divisional police officer Shyam Kishore Ranjan said the autopsy report will confirm if the woman was raped, adding that the woman’s identity had been established.

By evening, police got the information that the man who was allegedly in a relationship with the victim had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence.

Bhojpur SP Sushil Kumar said the police had seized the man’s mobile phone.

“We suspect he was present at the spot where the woman died...there was straw on his clothes and straw was found near the woman’s body as well. He may have killed her and later committed suicide out of guilt,” said another senior police officer.