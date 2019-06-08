Woman, son lynched by mob in Assam’s Tinsukia

A woman and her son were lynched by a mob in Tinsukia district of Assam. The mob suspected the two had killed the woman’s daughter-in-law

According to police officials, the incident took place at Sewpur Tea Estate in Rongpuria area of the district, located 485 km east of the state capital, on Friday.

“The mother, Jamuna Tanti, died of her injuries on Friday, while her son Ajay, who was admitted in hospital with critical injuries, succumbed on Saturday morning,” said Tinsukia police station in-charge Dipak Tamuli.

A video of incident which surfaced on social media platforms shows a group of people hitting the two victims, who are lying on the ground, with rods and sticks.

The lynching took place after the body of Ajay’s wife Radha, who was missing since Wednesday, was recovered from a septic tank near their house on Friday.

There is no trace yet of the couple’s two-month old daughter who has also been missing since Wednesday.

“We have registered a case against unknown persons. No one has been arrested yet,” Tamuli said.

According to local media reports, Ajay and Radha married two years back. On Wednesday, Ajay told neighbours that his wife and daughter were missing.

Suspecting foul play, Radha’s family members reached the couple’s home on Friday, and started searching the place. When they found her body in the tank, they started damaging the couple’s house.

As the news spread, a mob attacked Ajay accusing him of killing his wife and daughter. His mother Jamuna was also not spared.

Friday’s attack comes almost a year after two youth from Guwahati were lynched by a mob in Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being child lifters.

