e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Won’t let India become a Hindu state,’ KCR hits out at Modi government over CAA

‘Won’t let India become a Hindu state,’ KCR hits out at Modi government over CAA

Rao accused the BJP of dividing people in the name of religion and announced intention to convene a meeting of all regional parties and like-minded chief ministers opposing the CAA in Hyderabad within a month.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 01:56 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao said he won’t let India become a ‘Hindu’ state.
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao said he won’t let India become a ‘Hindu’ state.(PTI Photo/File/Representative)
         

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as Narendra Modi government’s “biggest blunder” and said he would lead a nation-wide movement against the act if it is not retracted.

Rao accused the BJP of dividing people in the name of religion and announced intention to convene a meeting of all regional parties and like-minded chief ministers opposing the CAA in Hyderabad within a month.

“Why every time in Delhi? I will take initiative to hold a big rally in Hyderabad with at least 10 lakh people to raise our voice against the CAA, which is anti-constitutional,” he said.

His party had voted against the Bill in parliament yet KCR maintained a studied silence on the issue. He finally spoke on the day his party swept the municipal polls in the state and said that remaining silent against such “dangerous” acts would be a “great injustice” to the people and democracy.

He also promised to pass an anti-CAA resolution in the next session of the state assembly.

“India cannot be converted into a Hindu nation. We are a secular country. This country belongs to the people. We should continue to be secular”, he asserted.

KCR said country had more important issues to tackle like the economic crisis, unemployment and development of weaker sections.

“Obviously, the BJP wants to divert the people’s attention from these crucial issues by taking up CAA and NRC,” he said.

He suggested that the Modi government should recall the CAA.

He said he had also assured MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that he would lobby with his fellow non-BJP CMs against CAA, NRC and NPR.

“We shall never allow India to become a Hindu state,” the chief minister asserted.

tags
top news
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news