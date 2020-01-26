‘Won’t let India become a Hindu state,’ KCR hits out at Modi government over CAA

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 01:56 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as Narendra Modi government’s “biggest blunder” and said he would lead a nation-wide movement against the act if it is not retracted.

Rao accused the BJP of dividing people in the name of religion and announced intention to convene a meeting of all regional parties and like-minded chief ministers opposing the CAA in Hyderabad within a month.

“Why every time in Delhi? I will take initiative to hold a big rally in Hyderabad with at least 10 lakh people to raise our voice against the CAA, which is anti-constitutional,” he said.

His party had voted against the Bill in parliament yet KCR maintained a studied silence on the issue. He finally spoke on the day his party swept the municipal polls in the state and said that remaining silent against such “dangerous” acts would be a “great injustice” to the people and democracy.

He also promised to pass an anti-CAA resolution in the next session of the state assembly.

“India cannot be converted into a Hindu nation. We are a secular country. This country belongs to the people. We should continue to be secular”, he asserted.

KCR said country had more important issues to tackle like the economic crisis, unemployment and development of weaker sections.

“Obviously, the BJP wants to divert the people’s attention from these crucial issues by taking up CAA and NRC,” he said.

He suggested that the Modi government should recall the CAA.

He said he had also assured MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that he would lobby with his fellow non-BJP CMs against CAA, NRC and NPR.

“We shall never allow India to become a Hindu state,” the chief minister asserted.