‘Won’t get demoralised’: Jagan after stones pelted at poll rally

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said pelting stones at him would not demoralise him, but instead would only strengthen his resolve to serve the people with more commitment and dedication. Some miscreants pelted stone on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a poll rally on Saturday. (ANI)

Reacting to the incident of stone pelting at him by some miscreants during his bus yatra on Saturday, Jagan said just like Kauravas couldn’t win by attacking Arjun in Mahabharata war, the opposition parties would not be able to win the elections by inflicting injuries on him.

“Such assaults only strengthen my resolve. Stooping to such a level indicates that we are close to a big victory,” the YSRCP president said, addressing a rally near Gudivada in Krishna district as part of his “Memantha Siddham” (We all are ready) bus yatra, ahead of the May 13 assembly elections in the state.

Stating that the wound inflicted on his forehead was not a major one, Jagan said it only signified that god had greater plans for him. “This wound will heal in 10 days, but the poor, unemployed, farmers, and marginalised communities will never forget the wounds inflicted by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

He said believing Naidu was like handing over the keys to a thief. “It’s like placing your head in the tiger’s mouth,” he said.

Senior TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar lashed out at the YSRCP leaders for launching a fake propaganda agaisnt the TDP in connection with the stone attack on Jagan.

Pointing out at a social media post by a YSRCP activist a few days ago hinting at a “sensational event” days before the attack on Jagan, the former MP called for a thorough investigation into this social media post and its potential connection to the incident.

Further, he expressed concerns over the lapses in security that allowed the attack to occur, particularly questioning why the CM was left without adequate security, especially considering the absence of electricity at the time.

He criticized the YSRCP for engaging in fake propaganda and attributing baseless accusations to TDP without sufficient evidence. “Within five minutes of the incident, YSRCP members sat on the road with play cards, blaming Chandrababu Naidu. They might have kept the cards in the buses. This raises several doubts,” he said.

Kumar said whenever the CM went on a yatra, traffic would be stopped on the route hours before it passed through. “Why did the police leave security to chance? Why didn’t the police provide bulletproof protection? Why did the police stand aside? Did the police intentionally do this?” he asked.