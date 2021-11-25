After fresh ‘forgery’ tweet, Nawab Malik says won't post anything on Wankhede family till Dec 9

Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik informed the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday that he is not going to post anything against Dnyandev Wankhede and his family till December 9.

Malik's statements came in reference to a fresh appeal filed by Dnyandev in the high court, stating that the minister continues to post unverified content online.

Notably, the high court on November 22 had refused to pass a blanket injunction on Malik as per a prior appeal by Dnyandev. The injunction sought for restraining the NCP leader from posting statements on Dnyandev, his son Sameer Wankhede, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, and their family. However, the court directed that Malik must conduct adequate verification of all information before posting them online.

Although Malik won't be posting anything against Dnyandev till December 9, he informed the division bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav on Thursday that he would file an appeal against certain portions of the November 22 high court order.

This development comes after the NCP leader took to Twitter on Thursday morning to take a fresh dig at the NCB Mumbai chief by sharing documents pertaining to the NCB chief's mother Zaheda Bano's death. He shared Bano's death certificate wherein her religion has been mentioned as Hindu while another cemetery document shows her religion mentioned as Muslim.

“One more forgery. Muslim for the last rites and Hindu on government documents?” the Maharashtra minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Tension has been rife between Malik and Wankhede since the NCB busted the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, which quickly garnered nationwide attention due to the arrest and subsequent 20-day jail term of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

Malik has alleged Dnyandev is a Hindu, who converted to Islam before marrying Bano, and that Wankhede has utilised his father's previous identity to get a government job under the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota.

However, the Wankhede family has consistently refuted all claims.