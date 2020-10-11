e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM Modi tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary

‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM Modi tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary

For Jayaprakash Narayan, nothing mattered more than people’s welfare and national interest as he fought valiantly for the country’s freedom, PM Modi said.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary.
“Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary.(PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud of legends like Jayaprakash Narayan and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh and tweeted his gratitude to the leaders on their birth anniversary.

For Jayaprakash Narayan, nothing mattered more than people’s welfare and national interest as he fought valiantly for the country’s freedom, PM Modi said.

 

“I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare,” the PM’s tweet read.

Nanaji Deshmukh was a stalwart of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a Padma Vibhushan awardee. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural development and self-reliance.

“The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti,” PM Modi said in another tweet.

“India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation,” he added.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birthday
‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birthday
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In