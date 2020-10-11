‘Work to fulfil their vision’: PM Modi tweets on JP, Nanaji Deshmukh’s birth anniversary

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud of legends like Jayaprakash Narayan and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh and tweeted his gratitude to the leaders on their birth anniversary.

For Jayaprakash Narayan, nothing mattered more than people’s welfare and national interest as he fought valiantly for the country’s freedom, PM Modi said.

India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/RAUapZmxar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

“I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare,” the PM’s tweet read.

Nanaji Deshmukh was a stalwart of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a Padma Vibhushan awardee. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural development and self-reliance.

“The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti,” PM Modi said in another tweet.

