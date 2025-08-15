Atal Canteens to offer foods to workers for 5 in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta announces

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta extended her wishes on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day and announced that the workers in the capital will get a complete meal for ₹5 at ‘Atal Canteen’, which will be opened across national capital. CM Rekha Gupta hoisted the national flag at the Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan earlier in the day and later joined the celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium. (PTI)

"I extend my best wishes on the occasion of Independence Day. Let this celebration of Independence Day add new dimensions, new chapters to the upcoming India and let all of us Indians together take our India forward and make it a world leader," she said.

CM Gupta hoisted the national flag at the Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan earlier in the day. She also joined the celebrations at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

She paid her tributes to the Tricolour and saluted the security forces of the nation, lauding their bravery in missions like Operation Sindoor.

CM Gupta announced that her government is "going to open Atal Canteen in Delhi, where workers will get a full meal for ₹5".

Gupta had originally announced the allocation of ₹100 crore in the Fiscal Year 26 Budget to establish 100 Atal Canteens across the capital during the Delhi budget session in March.

Atal Canteens are subsidised food outlets established in several Indian states to provide affordable, nutritious meals to economically disadvantaged individuals.

These outlets are named in honour of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, aiming to alleviate hunger and support low-income populations by offering meals at minimal prices.

BJP had promised to launch the Atal Canteen Scheme as part of its 2025 election manifesto in Delhi.

CM Gupta hails her govt's steps in Delhi

Additionally, she listed the steps her government has taken so far for the national capital, slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led regime over private schools' fee hikes, pollution in the Yamuna River, among other things.

CM Gupta said that her government has understood the pain of Delhi's parents over the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, saying that they have now made a law on fee waivers.

Further, she noted that her government's first resolve is that "Mother Yamuna will be clean, Mother Yamuna will flow unhindered, and Mother Yamuna will give life again".

CM Gupta added that her administration has also decided to provide the highest prize money to sports compared to other states in the nation, to encourage them and also provide them with government jobs.

She said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented in the national capital on the very first day of her government, adding that 4.5 lakh people have registered for it so far.

"Under this scheme, each beneficiary is being provided with a health insurance cover of 10 lakh rupees," she added.

CM Rekha Gupta noted that permanent jobs that have been pending for years have been filled. "With 1,500 nurses and medical staff provided permanent employment," she said.

The Delhi CM echoed PM Modi's words from his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, "Reform, Perform, Transform, and in Delhi, we are working under the guidance of this very mantra".

CM Gupta was also present at the flag hoisting done at External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's home.