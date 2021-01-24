IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos

The key themes for discussion according to the WEF website will revolve around Covid 19, climate change, technology, better businesses and healthy future of the world.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in the six-day online Davos agenda summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The summit, which is scheduled to be held between January 24 and 29, will witness discussions around the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination drives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Davos summit of the World Economic Forum:

1. French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga will also participate in the event.

2. US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson will not be attending the summit.

3. The key themes for discussion according to the WEF website will revolve around Covid 19, climate change, technology, better businesses and healthy future of the world.

4. This will also mark the launch of WEF's 'Great Reset Initiative' which will begin the preparation of the special annual meeting scheduled for May this year.

5. On January 24, a concert featuring orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and Sao Paulo, with the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and music director Marin Alsop will be presented.

6. On January 25, Chinese president Xi Jinping will deliver a special address. United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres will also address a session.

7. On January 26, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva will address the forum.

8. On January 27, republic of Korea president Moon Jae-in, Italy prime minister Giuseppe Conte and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at the summit.

9. Prime Minister Modi will address the summit on January 28. Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses on the same day.

10. On the last day of the summit on January 29, Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga will be the key speakers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world economic forum at davos prime minister narendra modi
app
Close
e-paper
The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.(PTI)
The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.(PTI)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Congress and opposition parties have been targetting the government over the ongoing farm laws, demanding the rollback of these newly-enacted legislations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The key themes for discussion according to the WEF website will revolve around Covid 19, climate change, technology, better businesses and healthy future of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Group clashes leave 2 dead and 2 critically injured in Odisha

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands for some time now, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress may project as the face of its Chhattisgarh campaign the party’s lone Lok Sabha member from the state, Tamradhwaj Sahu.(HT File Photo)
The Congress may project as the face of its Chhattisgarh campaign the party’s lone Lok Sabha member from the state, Tamradhwaj Sahu.(HT File Photo)
india news

Cong appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee campaign for Gujarat local body polls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:02 PM IST
It also informed that he will discharge his duties in consultation and close coordination with the AICC In-charge of Gujarat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
india news

Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest on the 60th day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The women are happy that they are assured of a steady income from the factory.(Sourced Photo)
The women are happy that they are assured of a steady income from the factory.(Sourced Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh tribals start garment factory in Maoist-hit area, name brand DANNEX

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Around 300 tribals, mostly women, from Bastar’s Dantewada district have started a garment factory with the help of district administration and will now stitch uniforms for paramilitary forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jawans during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Jawans during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:28 PM IST
"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes," the advisory said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Swami was at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last week when President Ram Nath Kovind contributed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500,100 for the Ram temple construction at Ayodhya.
The Swami was at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last week when President Ram Nath Kovind contributed 500,100 for the Ram temple construction at Ayodhya.
india news

Ram temple in 3 years; to cost 1100 cr, says trust treasurer

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Trust treasurer said he arrived at these figures after consulting experts involved in the Ram temple construction project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.(ANI)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.(ANI)
india news

Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP rally at Sri Ganesh kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune(HT PHOTO)
BJP rally at Sri Ganesh kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune(HT PHOTO)
india news

Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:06 PM IST
"An impartial investigation into the allegations is possible only when a judicial panel will be set up to conduct a probe into it as the role of police is already in question in the case," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.(UNSPLASH)
The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.(UNSPLASH)
india news

Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Amit Shah too highlighted that there has been an increase in enrollment of girls in schools and improvement in the sex ratio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices in the country(AFP)
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices in the country(AFP)
india news

News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All Metro parking lots will be closed from 6am on January 25 and it will remain closed till 2pm on January 26.(ANI)
All Metro parking lots will be closed from 6am on January 25 and it will remain closed till 2pm on January 26.(ANI)
india news

Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Metro line will be partially regulated on January 26, it said in the statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It would be the first time in Uttarakhand that a girl will become one day chief minister of the state.(HT Photo)
It would be the first time in Uttarakhand that a girl will become one day chief minister of the state.(HT Photo)
india news

Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India took only 6 days to roll out one million vaccine doses. This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK.(HT photo)
India took only 6 days to roll out one million vaccine doses. This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK.(HT photo)
india news

1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:43 PM IST
The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP