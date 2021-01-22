'Would like to meet him': Amit Shah praises CISF man for saving life
The video of a CISF personnel performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a passenger who fell unconscious at Dabri Mor metro station has come to the notice of Union home minister Amit Shah who heaped praises on CAPF personnel's commitment and expressed his wish to meet the person who gave the CPR. CPR is a lifesaving technique to manually restart blood circulation in case a person suffers from a cardiac arrest.
The video — a CCTV footage captured at Dabri Mor metro station — showed a passenger standing at the queue of baggage checking started trembling and then fell on the ground. The official who was sitting in front of the baggage checking monitor quickly came to rescue and started pressing his chest, while another started rubbing his feet. Later, a stretcher was brought and the passenger, later identified as Stayanaran, a resident of Janakpuri, was taken for further treatment. The CISF posted the video and said the passenger thanked CISF for saving his life.
The video on Twitter garnered several comments as Twitter users commended the quick action of the CISF personnel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: No going back on Republic Day tractor march, say union leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways award contract of ₹2211 crore for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat rakes
- These rakes will be manufactured at three production units of the railways; 24 rakes at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, 10 rakes at the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and the balance 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat train sets
- The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd for the cost of ₹2,211 crore for 44 rakes of 16 cars each. These will be manufactured at three Production units of Indian Railways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Digvijaya is knowledgeable but…’: Uma Bharti’s brutal backhanded compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Would like to meet him': Amit Shah praises CISF man for saving life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘KTR for CM’ chorus grows in TRS amid rumours that he may replace his father
- “Advance congratulations” have been pouring in for KTR, as the chief minister’s son is popularly known, from various quarters of the party including ministers, MLAs and senior leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Made a name for himself in bhajan singing': PM's tribute to Narendra Chanchal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karnataka CM makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategically important Ujh hydroelectric project in J&K gets forest panel nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To boost PM Modi's image': Congress picks holes in govt's Covid-19 vaccine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox