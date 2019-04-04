Wreckage of World War II US aircraft found in Arunachal Pradesh

An Indian Army patrol team has found wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a release issued by the army on Thursday, troops from the Spear Corps discovered the wreckage in Roing district of Arunachal Pradesh on March 30. “Based on the information received from local trekkers of Lower Dibang district through the police, a special patrol of army was sent to locate the wreckage in a remote location, 30 kms from Roing,” said the release.

The 12 member team along with one police representative successfully found the wreckage. The patrol located the aircraft debris covered by thick undergrowth and deeply buried under five feet of snow.

Few items of 1941 vintage have been collected by the patrol party which traversed 30 kilometers in thick jungles and snow covered areas for eight days. “The discovery of the vintage aircraft and other warlike stores will definitely lead to revelation of some historical inputs,” the release added.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 19:37 IST