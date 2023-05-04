AAP's Somnath Bharti brings folding cots to protest site, detained after scuffle

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was detained late Wednesday night after he tried to bring folding cots to Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are staging a protest, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said a group of protesters led by AAP leader Somnath Bharti reached the protest carrying folding cots without permission and tried to break the barricades. (Also Read | ‘Had come to meet wrestlers, was detained outside protest venue’, says Deepender Hooda) A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

“When we intervened, the supporters became aggressive and tried to remove the beds from the truck. This led to a minor altercation and Somnath Bharti was detained along with two others,” Tayal said.

The Delhi Police has beefed up the security measures around Jantar Mantar here after a scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the protesting site.

In a video doing rounds on social media, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a policeman of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol. The protesting wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

"We were bringing the beds since we were facing trouble sleeping due to rain. Sakshi is crying. This is the respect they are giving to our daughters, abusing them," star grappler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia told ANI.

DCP Tayal said that the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint and the medical check-up of the policeman would be conducted on whom "drunk" allegations were raised.

"We have told the wrestlers to give complaint on their grievances and will take appropriate action...medical check-up of the Policeman on whom they've raised allegations, being conducted...," the DCP said.

Somnath Bharti alleged that he was detained only for "supporting" the demand of protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations levelled by some grapplers, including a minor.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

“Strange is the situation, BJP’s MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is out n enjoying in spite of having a Pocso FIR against him but just because I supported d demand of women wrestlers for a foldable cot to avoid rain wrenched site of Jantar Mantar, I hv bn detained in Mandir Marg PS (sic),” Bharti said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON