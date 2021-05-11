Home / India News / Writer-screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan passes away at 81 in Thrissur
Writer and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan.(Tovino Thomas/Twitter)
Writer and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan.(Tovino Thomas/Twitter)
india news

Writer-screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan passes away at 81 in Thrissur

Kunjukuttan won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Writer and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Born on June 23, 1941, Kunjukuttan was 81 years old.

He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj.

He has also written the screenplay for many Malayalam films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.