Yaas to cross Odisha, Bengal coasts on Wednesday as 'very severe cyclone'

Cyclone Yaas (pronounced as Yass) over eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified to a severe cyclonic storm on Monday night, according to India Meteorological Department

At 11.30pm on Monday, Yaas lay centred at about 390 km southsoutheast of Paradip (Odisha), 490 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 470 km southsoutheast of Digha (West Bengal), and 500 kms south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensifying further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next few hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Wednesday early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during Wednesday noon as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Initially, IMD had said Yass would make landfall around Wednesday evening but advanced the time of landfall on Monday. “At the time of landfall, we are expecting wind speed to be around 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. Once Yaas intensifies to a Severe Cyclone we are also expecting its sea travel to be faster which is why the landfall time has been advanced,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge, cyclones at IMD.

Though oceanic and atmospheric conditions over Bay of Bengal are extremely favourable for intensification of Yaas, experts hope it will not intensify to an extremely severe cyclone because Yaas has formed relatively close to the coast and has less time over the unusually warm ocean.

Extensive damage is expected along north Odisha and WB coasts on May 26. There could be total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses; some damage to pucca houses; potential threat from flying objects; bending or uprooting of power and communication poles; flooding of escape routes; disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems; widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of coconuts and tearing of palm fronds; blowing down of bushy trees; small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

Tidal waves of 2-4 metre height above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low lying coastal areas of Jhargram, south 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsighpur districts around the time of the landfall.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha is likely on Monday with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts and heavy over Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj districts on May 25, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh on May 26.

Over West Bengal and Sikkim, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas on May 25, extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) is likely at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, south 24 Parganas and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Purulia, Bankura, Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata , north 24 Parganas, Bhirbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Darjeeling districts on May 26. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Malda, Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim, Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum and Murshidabad on May 27.

Over Jharkhand, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 26, 27 and 28. Over Bihar, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 27 and 28. Moderate to heavy rain is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya.

Gale winds of speed reaching 70–80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are prevailing over westcentral adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Gusting over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, they would decrease gradually from May 25 afternoon.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is prevailing over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha–West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts. It would increase gradually, becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from May 25 forenoon and increase further becoming gale wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from May 26 early hours over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal and north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Wind speed would gradually increase further becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph from May 26 early hours and increase thereafter, becoming 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph over northwest Bay of Bengal along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and east Medinipur districts, 90-120 kmph gusting to 145 kmph over Khurda, Puri, south and north 24 Parganas, west Medinipur, Howrah and Hooghly districts; 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over Jhargram, Nadia, Bankura; 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over Ganjam, Gajapati and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts at the time of landfall.

Sea condition is likely to be high to very high (9-14 metres wave height/38-63 wind speed in kts) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become very high to phenomenal (up to 14 metres high waves and wind speeds up to 64 knots) over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha–West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during May 25 and 26.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal during May 24 -25 and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts from May 24 to 26.